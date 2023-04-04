Kerala govt releases Rs 40 crore for special schools

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The education department has released Rs 40 crore to the special schools in the state for paying salaries to the teachers who have been working without pay for the past nine months since June 2022.

The release of the amount follows the TNIE report dated March 23 titled ‘5k special school staff working without pay for last nine months in Kerala’.

The education department owes Rs 45 crore to around 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of 300 special schools.

“We received Rs 28 crore earlier following the article in the newspaper. Later, the department transferred another Rs 12 crore. We need to get Rs 5 crore more. But this is a huge relief for all of us,” said Susheela Kuriachen, the president of the Association of Intellectually Disabled (AID), an umbrella organisation of special schools for the intellectually disabled.

The AID was planning to organise a protest demanding the disbursal of the allotted amount, the revision of unscientific criteria for the classification of special schools, and the appointment of staff. “We have other demands too, about which we have informed the government. However, we appreciate the response from the government and will be fighting for the rights of the intellectually disabled persons further,” said Susheela.

