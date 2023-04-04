Kerala state Congress office-bearers’ meet today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership will hold a meeting of state-level office-bearers and district chiefs at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday. The earlier plan was to hold a meeting of the executive committee.

The state-level screening committee constituted by state Congress chief K Sudhakaran following the intervention of national general secretary (organization) to revamp the organisation is yet to finalise the list which was supposed to be filed on March 31. Initially, Sudhakaran had called for the state executive committee meeting. But with MPs citing their inconvenience to come down to Thiruvananthapuram just for a day, the leadership changed the plan. Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in charge of the state, will also be attending the meeting.

The main agenda of the meeting include agitations to be taken up against the state government and also the Rs 138 challenge coinciding with the 138th anniversary of the Congress.

“When the discussion starts, there is a possibility of members raising the issue of lack of consultations in the seven-member state-level screening committee which is overseeing the organisational revamping.

Due to the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations, the leaders were busy with respective rallies in various districts causing further delay in sitting together to decide on organisational revamping,” a senior leader told TNIE. Rahul Gandhi who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha will come to Wayanad to meet the voters on Tuesday.

