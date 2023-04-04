No Malayala Brahmins in state: Backward groups

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent backward class organisations in the state, the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and the Aikya Mala Araya Maha Sabha, have come out against the norms that only ‘Malayala Brahmins’ are entitled to apply for the post of melsanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples. The SNDP and its offshoot, the Sree Narayana Vaidika Yogam, are party to the case that is under the consideration of the Kerala High Court.

The Mala Araya Maha Sabha has decided to boycott the ‘Kerala Renaissance Protection Committee’ till the government corrects its mistake. “There are no Malayala Brahmins as such in Kerala,” SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan told TNIE. “It is utter nonsense that only Malayala Brahmins can practice as chief priests. Anyone who has studied the tantra vidya can perform pooja in temples,” he said.

Vellappally lashed out at the LDF government, saying, “This government, even after coming to power with the massive support of the backward and other downtrodden classes is unfortunately only concerned with protecting upper caste rights.” In all the A class temples in the state the post of melsanthi is ‘reserved’ for upper castes. We want the protection of rights of the deprived castes,” he added.

The Mala Araya Maha Sabha, which is not a party to the case, is now thinking of ways to get involved, P K Sajeeven general secretary of the sabha told TNIE. “Mala Arayars were the priests of Sabarimala for hundred years till the re-consecration happened in 1902. Samuel Mateer, a missionary and writer, in his book Native Life In Travancore clearly states that Talanani, a member of the Mala Araya community, was the chief priest of the Sabarimala shrine. The adjoining hills close to Sabarimala were once places of Mala Araya civilisation. At Ennakkavalli near Karimala, 10km from Sabarimala, there are still the remains of a temple. We have evidence with us,” he said.

Sajeevan said until 1971, Mala Araya community members were engaged in agriculture activities in Karimala. Moreover, the shrine of Karimala Arayan, who supposedly laid the first stone of the 18 holy steps, was destroyed recently. But the government has not taken any steps,” he said.

