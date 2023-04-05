Home States Kerala

Attappady Thuvara, Kodungallur Pottuvellari & more: Kerala tops GI tag list in FY 2022-23

Published: 05th April 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

A sesame farm in Onattukara| Express

By PTI

CHENNAI: Kerala has topped the list of states in the country with most number of products securing the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in financial year 2022-23, a data shared by the GI Registry said on Wednesday.

Attappady Aattukombu Avara (beans), Attappady Thuvara (red gram), Onattukara Ellu (sesame), Kanthaloor Vattavada Veluthuli (garlic) and Kodungallur Pottuvellari (snap melon) were picked for the GI recognition tag as per the data released by the registry.

Besides the 6 products from Kerala, Mithila Makhana (aquatic fox nut) from Bihar was selected for GI recognition followed by Alibag white onion from Maharashtra.

Tandur Redgram from Telangana the local variety of pea, Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot from Ladakh and Gamosa handicrafts from Assam were also chosen for the honours.

The Geographical Indication relates to a particular location and product manufactured from that region.

Accordingly, between April 2022 and March 2023, 12 products were selected for recognition with two of them from overseas.

Brandy De Jerez from Spain, which is locally manufactured was selected while Provolone Valpadana from Italy also received GI recognition.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, as many as 50 products from domestic and overseas market were selected for the recognition, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with seven GI tags followed by Uttarakhand at six.

Handcraft products like Chunar Glaze Pottery, Banaras Zardozi, Mirzapur Pital Bartan, Banaras Wood Carving, Banaras Hand Block Print, Rataul Mango, Mau saree were selected for the GI recognition from Uttar Pradesh.

Another handcraft product from Uttarakhand the Aipan, Munsyari Razma, Uttarakhand handcraft Ringal Craft, Tamta from Uttarakhand, Thulma (Handicraft), Kumaon Chyura Oil were selected with the GI tag recognition.

The famous Kanniyakumari Clove, wood carving from Kallakurichi, Karuppur Kalamkari paintings, Narsinghapettai Nagaswaram (a wind instrument) also were chosen for recognition from Tamil Nadu between 2021-22, the data said.

