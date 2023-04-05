Home States Kerala

Kerala HC criticises repeated attacks against doctors

The court made these comments while quashing the bail granted to Salmanul Faris and Muhammed Rashid, who are accused  of attacking Dr P K Ashokan due to an enmity relating to the death of a foetus.

Published: 05th April 2023 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday criticised the repeated attacks on health personnel and stated that the legislation and court orders regarding the seriousness of such crimes have not deterred the violence against them. 

The court made these comments while quashing the bail granted to Salmanul Faris and Muhammed Rashid, who are accused  of attacking Dr P K Ashokan and his hospital due to an enmity relating to the death of a foetus. Dr Ashokan had appealed to the High Court to set aside the bail granted to the accused by the sessions court in Kozhikode.

“Doctors continue to face threats when a mishap occurs to a patient. Even for the slightest provocation, health personnel are attacked,” said Justice Bechu  Kurian Thomas.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp