Kerala HC criticises repeated attacks against doctors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday criticised the repeated attacks on health personnel and stated that the legislation and court orders regarding the seriousness of such crimes have not deterred the violence against them.

The court made these comments while quashing the bail granted to Salmanul Faris and Muhammed Rashid, who are accused of attacking Dr P K Ashokan and his hospital due to an enmity relating to the death of a foetus. Dr Ashokan had appealed to the High Court to set aside the bail granted to the accused by the sessions court in Kozhikode.

“Doctors continue to face threats when a mishap occurs to a patient. Even for the slightest provocation, health personnel are attacked,” said Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.



