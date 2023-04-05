Home States Kerala

Madhu’s kin to appeal against acquittal of 2 accused

Say they believe all 16 are guilty and must be punished | Point out that their fight for rights and justice will continue 

Published: 05th April 2023 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madhu’s mother Malli and sister Sarasu standing in the verandah of the court on Tuesday awaiting verdict in the lynching case.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The journey of the family of Madhu consisting of his mother, Malli and his sister, Sarasu, who is an anganwadi worker, was full of trials and tribulations.

“We believe that all 16 accused are guilty. The two persons who have been acquitted were also guilty. But we stood our ground.

We will appeal against the judgment so that the two persons who were acquitted are also punished. The way we fought for our rights and justice till now will continue in future also,” said Malli.

“We faced a lot of hardships. We were threatened and isolated. We faced it and reached this far. We will fight with the belief that we can go up to the Supreme Court. Our struggle was to punish all 16 accused. Unfortunately, two of them were acquitted.” 

“Therefore we cannot say honestly that my brother, Madhu, has got full justice,” said Sarasu, who was present on the court premises. We are happy that people from the lower strata of society can look up to the judiciary for justice,” said Malli.

SPP welcomes verdict 

I feel that in the present circumstances we were able to present our case in an effective manner. The role of the two acquitted was of less gravity. The court has taken into consideration all evidence, including circumstantial ones, said Rajesh M Menon, special public prosecutor.

There was a large crowd on the premises of the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes from the morning. There were social activists and individuals, including the mother of the Walayar siblings who were found dead at their home, in attendance. 

There was heavy police deployment on the premises of the special court. District police chief R Viswanath was also present to oversee the security arrangements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhu Kerala tribal man lynching Madhu Lynching case
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp