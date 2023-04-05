Madhu’s kin to appeal against acquittal of 2 accused

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The journey of the family of Madhu consisting of his mother, Malli and his sister, Sarasu, who is an anganwadi worker, was full of trials and tribulations.

“We believe that all 16 accused are guilty. The two persons who have been acquitted were also guilty. But we stood our ground.

We will appeal against the judgment so that the two persons who were acquitted are also punished. The way we fought for our rights and justice till now will continue in future also,” said Malli.

“We faced a lot of hardships. We were threatened and isolated. We faced it and reached this far. We will fight with the belief that we can go up to the Supreme Court. Our struggle was to punish all 16 accused. Unfortunately, two of them were acquitted.”

“Therefore we cannot say honestly that my brother, Madhu, has got full justice,” said Sarasu, who was present on the court premises. We are happy that people from the lower strata of society can look up to the judiciary for justice,” said Malli.

SPP welcomes verdict

I feel that in the present circumstances we were able to present our case in an effective manner. The role of the two acquitted was of less gravity. The court has taken into consideration all evidence, including circumstantial ones, said Rajesh M Menon, special public prosecutor.

There was a large crowd on the premises of the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes from the morning. There were social activists and individuals, including the mother of the Walayar siblings who were found dead at their home, in attendance.

There was heavy police deployment on the premises of the special court. District police chief R Viswanath was also present to oversee the security arrangements.

