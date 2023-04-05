Home States Kerala

Move to hold Loka Kerala Sabha summits in USA, Saudi draws flak

According to the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, the tour by the Chief Minister and other ministers in the name of Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial constraints shows their arrogance. 

Published: 05th April 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Loka Kerala Sabha logo.(Photo | Loka Kerala Sabha Facebok)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government’s move to hold the regional summit of the Loka Kerala Sabha in the United States of America and Saudi Arabia in June and September, respectively, invited sharp criticism. According to the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, the tour by the Chief Minister and other ministers in the name of Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial constraints shows their arrogance. 

He said that the government is making a mockery of people in the state. “Kerala is going through the worst economic crisis. The state government has taken away the ‘own fund’ of the panchayats. The government needs to pay `200 crores to the rice farmers. Neither social security pensions nor other payments that are beneficial to the people are paid,” said Satheesan.He said the ‘Aswasakiranam’ scheme for caregivers of the sick has also been suspended. KSRTC has been completely abandoned. 

“Kerala is heading towards a crisis that will not end even with unlimited borrowing. However, this Chief Minister has the guts to allocate `125 crore to celebrate the government’s second anniversary despite all these crises,” said Satheesan.As part of the summits, two sub-committees with the Chief Secretary as chairman have been constituted. A government order has also been issued in this regard.The USA subcommittee has six members, while the Saudi Arabia subcommittee has seven members, including businessmen M A Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai.

In October 2022, a regional meet of the Loka Kerala Sabha was held in London. Loka Kerala Sabha is a platform for non-resident Keralites (NRK) with representatives from 47 countries and 21 states. 

The platform is aimed at ensuring NRK participation in the development of the state and finding solutions to issues they face. The UDF-led opposition had also boycotted the last edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha. At that time, the opposition boycotted the summit as part of the controversy about Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case. 

The UDF had also alleged that the government did not respond to the queries in the assembly related to the benefits from the last two Loka Kerala Sabha meets, which were held in 2018 and 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp