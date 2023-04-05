One dead as rain, wind wreak havoc in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Torrential rain that lasted for one-and-a-half hour wreaked havoc on Kottarakkara municipality, and Chadayamangalam and Edamulackal grama panchayats on Tuesday. The wind and rain that started at 3.15pm and ended at 4.30 pm led to severe traffic snarl-ups as huge trees fell on roads.

Uprooted trees fell on houses and electrical poles leading to power outage. The fire and rescue service personnel and the police had a tough time clearing the debris from the roads. Lalitha Kumari, 69, of Inchakkadu village, died after a rubber tree fell on her. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

A house in Kadamkulam ward in Kottarakkara was damaged after a tree fell on it. A tree fell on the road opposite the Rural SP office and at the Pipeline Junction.

The torrential rain also damaged the roof of a cashew factory in Kottarakkara and the roof of the Kottarakkara Press Club. Speaking to TNIE, Anitha Gopakumar, deputy chairman of Kottarakkara municipality, said: ‘’All trees that fell on roads have been cleared. Three buildings were damaged in the rain and wind. KSEB officials have informed us that restoration of power supply would take two more days. The power outage will affect water supply. Hence we are trying to sort out the issue by supplying water in tanker lorries.’’

In Edamulackal grama panchayat, the roof of a petrol pump and the roof of a house were damaged. In Chadayamangalam village, two houses were damaged as uprooted trees fell on them.

STRONG WIND, HEAVY RAIN CLAIM LIFE IN PATHANAMTHITTA

Pathanamthitta: Strong wind and heavy rain wreaked havoc in various parts of the district on Tuesday, claiming one life. A two-wheeler rider died on the spot after the branch of a tree fell over him in Adoor. The deceased is Nellimukal native Manu Mohan, 33. Crops and several houses were destroyed in Pandalam. Traffic was disrupted on many roads, including Adoor-Sasthamkotta road, after trees fell on the stretch. Rain and gusty wind also uprooted trees following which power supply was disrupted. Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed uprooted trees and branches from the road. A house was completely destroyed in Pandalam Thekkekara grama panchayat. Banana farmers also suffered a huge loss.

KOLLAM: Torrential rain that lasted for one-and-a-half hour wreaked havoc on Kottarakkara municipality, and Chadayamangalam and Edamulackal grama panchayats on Tuesday. The wind and rain that started at 3.15pm and ended at 4.30 pm led to severe traffic snarl-ups as huge trees fell on roads. Uprooted trees fell on houses and electrical poles leading to power outage. The fire and rescue service personnel and the police had a tough time clearing the debris from the roads. Lalitha Kumari, 69, of Inchakkadu village, died after a rubber tree fell on her. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved. A house in Kadamkulam ward in Kottarakkara was damaged after a tree fell on it. A tree fell on the road opposite the Rural SP office and at the Pipeline Junction. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The torrential rain also damaged the roof of a cashew factory in Kottarakkara and the roof of the Kottarakkara Press Club. Speaking to TNIE, Anitha Gopakumar, deputy chairman of Kottarakkara municipality, said: ‘’All trees that fell on roads have been cleared. Three buildings were damaged in the rain and wind. KSEB officials have informed us that restoration of power supply would take two more days. The power outage will affect water supply. Hence we are trying to sort out the issue by supplying water in tanker lorries.’’ In Edamulackal grama panchayat, the roof of a petrol pump and the roof of a house were damaged. In Chadayamangalam village, two houses were damaged as uprooted trees fell on them. STRONG WIND, HEAVY RAIN CLAIM LIFE IN PATHANAMTHITTA Pathanamthitta: Strong wind and heavy rain wreaked havoc in various parts of the district on Tuesday, claiming one life. A two-wheeler rider died on the spot after the branch of a tree fell over him in Adoor. The deceased is Nellimukal native Manu Mohan, 33. Crops and several houses were destroyed in Pandalam. Traffic was disrupted on many roads, including Adoor-Sasthamkotta road, after trees fell on the stretch. Rain and gusty wind also uprooted trees following which power supply was disrupted. Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed uprooted trees and branches from the road. A house was completely destroyed in Pandalam Thekkekara grama panchayat. Banana farmers also suffered a huge loss.