Sacking of teachers: Kerala govt draws flak for overlooking alternatives

Among those sacked, 56 teachers have been working for the past year-and-a-half after securing appointment through the state Public Service Commission.

Published: 05th April 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The sacking of 67 higher secondary junior English teachers in government schools for want of enough workload has been decried by teachers' unions as a 'hasty move' on the part of the government without exploring the practical alternatives available. The junior teachers — most of whom have service ranging from one month to 20 months —were "discharged for want of vacancies" on March 31 after it was found that they did not have the requisite workload of seven to 14 periods a week.

Among those sacked, 56 teachers have been working for the past year-and-a-half after securing appointment through the state Public Service Commission (PSC). The remaining teachers had joined service from a Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) rank list that expired in 2016 but was later extended on the basis of a Supreme Court order.

According to Anil M George of the Higher Secondary School Teachers' Association, such a termination was "unprecedented" in the history of the state's education sector and would have "far-reaching implications". The association has pointed out as many as 10 alternatives through which the teachers could be retained in service without suffering service break and losing out on salary and other benefits.

"The teachers could have easily been deployed to the posts that arose following promotion of HSST Juniors to HSST last year. Also, they could have been considered against the retirement vacancies that arise in 2023. Another option was to appoint them on supernumerary basis after creating posts in higher secondary schools in southern districts where batches were shifted," he reasoned.

Meanwhile, it is pointed out that scores of higher secondary teachers, mostly affiliated to the ruling parties, have been deployed on deputation basis in various wings of the general education department. "In many of these cases, guest teachers have been appointed in their place in schools, causing additional strain on the exchequer. Replacing  the guest faculty with PSC-recruited teachers would solve the problem to a large extent," said a source.

Other alternatives available before the government include carrying out staff fixation in schools sanctioned after 2014 and appointment of the teachers to those posts. They could also be deployed in schools where English teachers are functioning as principals. 

The state cabinet is expected to consider the matter on Wednesday. General Education Minister V Sivankutty had earlier indicated that the government would take a "sympathetic approach" towards the teachers as they have been recruited by the state PSC.

However, a senior official of the general education department indicated that the government will act on the matter cautiously in the wake of the numerous court cases associated with it. “Any action the government takes will set a precedent. So all aspects need to be taken into careful consideration,” said the official.

