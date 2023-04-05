Home States Kerala

Winner of Kerala state lottery worth Rs 80 lakh dies following drunken brawl

Pangode SHO Suneesh N said after the party got over, they gathered outside the house, where Sajeev and Santosh picked up a quarrel again.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man, who won the Kerala state lottery carrying a purse of Rs 80 lakh recently, died of injuries sustained in an affray with one of his friends during a booze-up at Pangode on Sunday early morning.

The deceased, Sajeev, of  Madathara in Kollam, won the lottery last month and the amount was credited to his account recently. The party was arranged at the residence of one of his friends, Rajendran Pillai, at Chanthakunnu in Pangode on Saturday, to celebrate the occasion. The police said there were three others at the party, and Sajeev had an altercation with one of them, Mayavi Santosh,36, during the binge session. 

“An enraged Santhosh pushed Sajeev from a height. Sajeev fell into a rubber plantation and sustained injuries,” the officer said. “Sajeev died on Monday while undergoing treatment. The autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was the neck injury he had sustained during the fall,” he said.

He confirmed that there was no connection between the murder and Sajeev winning the lottery. “There is no financial angle involved. It’s a case of murder that took place during a drunken brawl,” he added.

