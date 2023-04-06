Home States Kerala

No headway on probe into Kerala train arson case

Details pertaining to the motive behind the attack, whether the attack was an act of terror will only be revealed after a detailed interrogation, he said. 

Published: 06th April 2023 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Kozhikode_train-fire_arson_attack

The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There's no headway yet on the probe into the train arson case. The motive behind the act is still unclear.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Anil Kant said the investigators probing the train arson case are covering all angles, including terrorism. Speaking to reporters he said the police are yet to start interrogation of suspect Shahrukh Saifi, who was nabbed from Ratnagiri on Tuesday. 

Anil said Shahrukh, who was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning, was being examined by a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College. "His interrogation will start only after his medical examination is over," he said.

Details pertaining to the motive behind the attack, whether the attack was an act of terror will only be revealed after a detailed interrogation, he said. 

Regarding invoking the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) sections, the police chief added that they are looking into all the aspects of the case and take a decision on the matter accordingly.

"We will verify his statements, and trace his movements and his background. Then we will take a decision on the sections to be invoked," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Damage done, arrest won’t make a difference', say Kerala train attack victims

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala train arson Kozhikode ANil Kant
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp