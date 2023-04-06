No headway on probe into Kerala train arson case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There's no headway yet on the probe into the train arson case. The motive behind the act is still unclear.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Anil Kant said the investigators probing the train arson case are covering all angles, including terrorism. Speaking to reporters he said the police are yet to start interrogation of suspect Shahrukh Saifi, who was nabbed from Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

Anil said Shahrukh, who was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning, was being examined by a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College. "His interrogation will start only after his medical examination is over," he said.

Details pertaining to the motive behind the attack, whether the attack was an act of terror will only be revealed after a detailed interrogation, he said.

Regarding invoking the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) sections, the police chief added that they are looking into all the aspects of the case and take a decision on the matter accordingly.

"We will verify his statements, and trace his movements and his background. Then we will take a decision on the sections to be invoked," he said.

