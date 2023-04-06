Stone hurled at train near Edappally Road Overbridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been just days since a man set passengers in two coaches of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on fire.

On Wednesday, another train came under attack near Edappally. Unidentified persons pelted stones at the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express near Edappally Road Overbridge. There were no casualties. Dhanya, a journalist who was travelling on the train with her daughter, said some miscreants threw a big stone into the compartment.

“The stone came flying in through the window of the compartment in which I was travelling. The stone, which seems to be one from the tracks, missed my daughter by inches,” said Dhanya who was coming from Kozhikode.

The family lodged a complaint with the Railway Police. The police contacted the passenger when TNIE enquired about the incident.

“Stone-pelting incidents have been reported at the place near Edappally ROB earlier. We increased our surveillance in the area after which such activities stopped,” said Anil Kumar, SHO, Ernakulam Railway Police.

“It is an isolated area. We suspect the incident took place at the same spot. We will conduct an investigation and steps will be taken to prevent such incidents again,” he said.

