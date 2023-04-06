Home States Kerala

Stone hurled at train near Edappally Road Overbridge

Dhanya, a journalist who was travelling on the train with her daughter, said some miscreants threw a big stone into the compartment.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stone pelting, pelting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It has been just days since a man set passengers in two coaches of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on fire. 

On Wednesday, another train came under attack near Edappally. Unidentified persons pelted stones at the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express near Edappally Road Overbridge. There were no casualties. Dhanya, a journalist who was travelling on the train with her daughter, said some miscreants threw a big stone into the compartment.

 “The stone came flying in through the window of the compartment in which I was travelling. The stone, which seems to be one from the tracks, missed my daughter by inches,” said Dhanya who was coming from Kozhikode. 

The family lodged a complaint with the Railway Police. The police contacted the passenger when TNIE enquired about the incident. 

“Stone-pelting incidents have been reported at the place near Edappally ROB earlier. We increased our surveillance in the area after which such activities stopped,” said Anil Kumar, SHO, Ernakulam Railway Police.

“It is an isolated area. We suspect the incident took place at the same spot. We will conduct an investigation and steps will be taken to prevent such incidents again,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stone pelting Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express Edappally Road Overbridge
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp