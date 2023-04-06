Tusker relocation fiat sparks concern among residents of Parambikulam 

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While celebrations erupted in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki after the High Court gave the nod to translocate Arikomban, panic spread in Parambikulam with tribal residents raising concern over the decision to release the rice-eating-rogue elephant in their area.

In any case, Mission Arikomban will start only after Easter as the 26-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) has to make preparations. “Stranded in Anayirangal for the past two weeks, the team members need a break. We also have to bring the satellite GPS radio collar from Assam. It is not available in Kerala,” said chief forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah, who heads the RRT.

Meanwhile, Nenmara MLA K Babu, in emails to the chief minister, forest minister and tribal welfare minister, aired the concerns of the tribals living in Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. “Releasing a rogue elephant that raids houses for rice in the Orukomban forest range will endanger the lives of 2,074 tribal residents. If the elephant poses a threat to human life, it should be caught and shifted to kraal where it can be tamed,” he said.

Babu said the proposal is to shift the jumbo to the Orukomban range which is located on the banks of Chalakudy river.

“Elephants are known to cover a distance of 50km per day. So, it can reach the Kaliyakallu tribal colony which has 2,074 people belonging to 611 families living in 10 settlements. It can also move towards Kallarkutty and reach Parambikulam town. In Parambikulam, there are PAP colony, Kadavu colony, Earth Dam colony and Chungam Colony. It may also reach Nelliyampathy panchayat,” he said.

Conservation expert Dr P S Easa, a member of the expert committee constituted by the HC, told TNIE that the decision to translocate Arikomban to Orukomban was taken as it is far away from human habitat.

“The recommendation was to translocate the elephant to Muthuvarachal or Orukomban. The primary reason behind zeroing in on the location was the fact that it is a good elephant habitat with motorable road. Muthuvarachal is 5km away from Orukomban, but lacks proper road. It will take some time for the elephant to get adapted to the new habitat, but we have had success stories in the past,” he said.

TRAMWAY

The 80-km-long tramway from Chalakudy to Parambikulam was commissioned in 1907 and was called the Cochin State Forest Tramway. The British set it up to transport teak wood and rosewood to Cochin Port from where it was exported to England. There were 254 bridges and culverts on the tramway. It became unviable by 1920 and was closed in 1963. The guided tramway trek was discontinued in 2013 as a large part of the area came under Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

