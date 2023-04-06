Yusuffali moves up in richest Indian list, now in 22nd spot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yusuffali M A, chairman of Lulu Group, is the richest Malayali with a net worth of $5.3 billion (Rs 43,600 crore), ranking 22nd richest Indian, according to the latest Forbes global billionaires list. Yusuffali has improved his position from 35th richest Indian last year.

In the global ranking, he slipped to 497th place from 490 in 2022. As per the Forbes ranking, only nine Malayalis have found place among 2,640 richest people on earth.

In the Malayali rich list, Yusuffali is followed by Infosys’ Kris Gopalakrishnan with $3.2 billion ranking 905 globally.

Others who have found place in the list are RP Group’s Ravi Pillai $3.2 billion, Sunny Varkey of Gems Group $3 billion, Joy Alukkas $2.8 billion, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil of Burjeel Holdings $2.2 billion, Byju Raveendran $ 2.1 billion, S D Shibulal $1.8 billion and V-Guard’s Kochouseph Chittilappally with $1 billion.

Among Indians, Mukesh Ambani topped the list with global ranking of 9 and a net worth of $83.4 billion, followed by Gautam Adani with $47.2 billion and global ranking of 24.

French Luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault tops global billionaire list with $211 billion followed by Tesla’s Elon Musk with $180 billion.

