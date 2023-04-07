Home States Kerala

‘Drunken dance’ goes viral; cop suspended in Kerala's Idukki

After the video in which the officer, K P Shaji, can be seen dancing in accordance with a song played at the temple during the festival surfaced online, the special branch launched a probe.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An additional sub-inspector attached to the Santhanpara police station in Idukki was suspended on Thursday after a video of him dancing at a temple festival in Pooppara on Tuesday night, in an inebriated state, went viral on social media. 

After the video in which the officer, K P Shaji, can be seen dancing in accordance with a song played at the temple during the festival surfaced online, the special branch launched a probe, and based on its report, Kochi ranges DIG A Srinivas initiated action against the cop. 

As per the special branch report, the officer was under the influence of alcohol during official duty. The suspension order has been issued on the grounds of inappropriate behaviour and conducting an act capable of maligning the force’s image.  

Shaji, along with other cops attached to the station, reached Pooppara for security duty during the annual festival at the Mariyamman temple. As he got out of control, some local residents removed him from the spot.

