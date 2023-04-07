Son joins BJP, AK Antony heartbroken

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anil receives BJP membership two months after he quit all party positions in Congress.Says I have taken the right step, and adds that several Cong leaders & workers believe it is their dharma to work for a family. Crestfallen Antony terms son’s move wrong

To Congress veteran, A K Antony’s chagrin, his son Anil K Antony joined the BJP and launched a tirade against the Nehru family on Thursday. Anil received BJP membership from Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, two months after he quit all party positions in the Congress.

A crestfallen Antony termed his son’s decision “wrong” and said he was “deeply pained” by it. Stepping out from his car at the Congress state headquarters, Indira Bhavan, he looked livid and thoroughly exhausted. The smile was missing and he didn’t engage in his usual chitchat with the media. Anil leaving Congress might not affect the party in any way, but it has already started taking its toll on Antony.

Soon after joining the saffron party, Anil came down heavily on Congress. “Today, several Congress workers and leaders believe it is their dharma to work for a family. My dharma is to work for the country,” he told reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. He said he wished to be part of BJP so as to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of nation-building and national integrity.

“I have not spoken to my father about my joining the BJP. My respect towards my father will remain the same. This is not about personalities, this is about differences of opinion and ideas. It was my personal decision based on my own convictions and conscience. I strongly believe I have taken the right step,” added Anil.

#WATCH | "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism....": AK Antony on his son Anil Antony joining BJP pic.twitter.com/6Gg03qvZY0 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Anil’s entry into the BJP was more or less on expected lines when he remained firm on his stand following the controversial tweets in favour of the BJP. When he continued with his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, it was clear that he had been cozying up to the Sangh parivar.

His presence in certain visual media that owe allegiance to the Sangh set off the rumours mills that it was just a matter of time before he jumped ship. Anil has huddled with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda in New Delhi a few days ago. The BJP leadership that has been desperately trying to win over leaders from the Christian community effectively cashed in on Anil’s displeasure with Congress. Anil is certainly a big catch for BJP as he carries the tag of a leader of Antony’s stature.

Won’t affect party, says Congress; all eyes now on BJP’s offer to Anil

A top Congress leader told TNIE that Anil had nursed political ambitions. “During his stint in the US, Anil was closely associated with foreign affairs expert Dhruva Jaishankar, son of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They share an excellent camaraderie and it was through Jaishankar that Anil met Nadda and Shah in Delhi a few days ago,” said the Congress leader.

A visibly-emotional A K Antony enters Indira Bhavan after speaking to the media about his son Anil joining BJP | B P Deepu

Anil has been a harsh critic of Rahul Gandhi and the coterie around him. He had no qualms blaming Rahul on the day the latter was disqualified as MP. Now all eyes are on what post the BJP will offer A K Antony’s son. When TNIE sought Anil’s reaction on whether he is eyeing the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, he vehemently denied the same. Curiously enough, last week while talking to TNIE, Anil had vehemently denied rumours of ditching the Congress.

Reacting to Anil joining BJP, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told TNIE, “Son betrayed father on Maundy Thursday.” The Congress leadership in the state said Anil’s BJP entry would in no way impact the party in Kerala. Though a section of the state leadership was caught unawares by Anil’s move, the others are relieved as they no longer have to defend him for Antony’s sake.

“Anil’s decision is going to personally affect Antony in a big way. With the media and political detractors going to town with Anil’s decision, it will only deteriorate his well-being in the coming days. Anil shouldn’t have done this to his father who is known for his secular credentials and uprightness,” K Muraleedharan told TNIE.

Senior MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who called on A K Antony, said if Anil wants to move on, good riddance. “Anil has got only the address as Antony’s son. He shouldn’t have created a dent in his father’s image. It would have been better if he had stabbed his father with a knife. The BJP had tried and tested Christian leaders like Alphons Kannanthanam and Tom Vadakkan. Did they create any impact in the successive elections? Now the BJP is trying yet another experiment. But just wait and see, Anil is going to be a liability for the BJP,” Kodikunnil told TNIE.

Anil leaving Congress might not affect the party in any way, but it has already started taking its toll on Antony. Soon after joining the saffron party, Anil came down heavily on Congress. "Today, several Congress workers and leaders believe it is their dharma to work for a family. My dharma is to work for the country," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. He said he wished to be part of BJP so as to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of nation-building and national integrity. "I have not spoken to my father about my joining the BJP. My respect towards my father will remain the same. This is not about personalities, this is about differences of opinion and ideas. It was my personal decision based on my own convictions and conscience. I strongly believe I have taken the right step," added Anil. #WATCH | "Anil's decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. 