Kerala government to hand over 174 flats under LIFE Mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will dedicate 174 flats, constructed for the rehabilitation of 174 landless and houseless families, in Kannur on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over four residential complexes, built under the LIFE Mission project, at Kadamboor at 10.30 am. He will hand over keys to 44 beneficiaries at Kadamboor. Ministers M B Rajesh, K Krishnankutty and Ahammed Devarkovil will attend.

In Punalur, ministers K N Balagopal and J Chinchurani will hand over the keys to beneficiaries.

Ministers V N Vasavan and Roshy Augustine will hand over keys to beneficiaries in Kottayam and Idukki respectively. Decision has been taken to construct houses at Nellikuzhy in Ernakulam and Poovachal in Thiruvananthapuram districts.

A total of 42 units have been constructed at Karimannoor, Idukki, while there are 44 units each in Kollam and Kottayam. The buildings are constructed using pre-fab technology. The construction of the residential complex at Kadamboor was carried out by Pennar Industries in Hyderabad while the remaining three residential complexes were constructed by Mitsumi Housing Private Ltd in Ahmedabad. The consultancy of the four projects was handled by the Thrissur District Labour Contract Society.

The residential complex at Kadamboor in Kannur, constructed at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore, has 44 units. Similarly, the residential complex in Kottayam, consisting of 44 units, was constructed at a cost of Rs 7.35 crore. The apartment complex in Idukki, has 42 units, that were constructed at a cost of Rs 7.85 crore.

The project in Kollam has 44 units, and was constructed at a cost of Rs 7.63 crore.

