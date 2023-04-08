No policy to provide compensation for vax adverse effects: Government to Kerala HC

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government has told the Kerala High Court that it does not have the policy to pay compensation to those who suffer from Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) as a result of Covid vaccination. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the submission in response to a petition filed by the parents of an MA student from Pathanamthitta who allegedly died after getting a Covid jab in August 2021.

The ministry said the Centre’s guidelines do not include forcible vaccination. Alleging that their only daughter Nova Sabu died after taking Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, her parents Sabu C Thomas and Jean George had moved the court seeking `1 crore as compensation. They said Nova took the vaccine from a private hospital in Kochi in July 2021 and became unwell the very next day.

They alleged her death was a direct effect of the administration of the vaccine. Since vaccination was made compulsory by the Centre, the deceased had no option but to book a slot on the website concerned and get the jab, they said in the petition.

However, the health ministry pushed back saying its directions and guidelines “do not entail forcible vaccination. The vaccination is in the larger public interest. It is duly advised, advertised and communicated... However, this in no way implies that any person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wish.”

