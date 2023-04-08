Home States Kerala

No policy to provide compensation for vax adverse effects: Government to Kerala HC

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the submission in response to a petition filed by the parents of an MA student who allegedly died after getting a Covid jab in August 2021.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The researchers said their results strongly suggest that the flu vaccine protects against several severe effects of COVID-19.

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government has told the Kerala High Court that it does not have the policy to pay compensation to those who suffer from Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) as a result of Covid vaccination. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the submission in response to a petition filed by the parents of an MA student from Pathanamthitta who allegedly died after getting a Covid jab in August 2021. 

The ministry said the Centre’s guidelines do not include forcible vaccination. Alleging that their only daughter Nova Sabu died after taking Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, her parents Sabu C Thomas and Jean George had moved the court seeking `1 crore as compensation. They said Nova took the vaccine from a private hospital in Kochi in July 2021 and became unwell the very next day. 

They alleged her death was a direct effect of the administration of the vaccine. Since vaccination was made compulsory by the Centre, the deceased had no option but to book a slot on the website concerned and get the jab, they said in the petition.

However, the health ministry pushed back saying its directions and guidelines “do not entail forcible vaccination. The vaccination is in the larger public interest. It is duly advised, advertised and communicated... However, this in no way implies that any person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wish.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AEFI Immunization Adverse Events Vaccine Covid death
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp