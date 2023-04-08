Home States Kerala

PM Modi in Kochi for youth summit on April 25; Yash, Jadeja in guest list

Around one lakh youth aged between 18 and 35, and including techies, students and entrepreneurs, are expected to participate in the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kochi on April 25 to take part in Yuvam, a youth conference organised by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala (VYMK), at Sacred Heart College ground. Kannada actors Yash (KGF) and Rishab Shetty (Kantara), cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, besides representatives of the Malayalam film industry, including director Priyadarshan, are expected to be in attendance, said the organisers.

VYMK is organising the conference in association with Youth 20 (Y20), an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries, to exchange ideas, argue, negotiate and reach a consensus. Around one lakh youth aged between 18 and 35, including techies, students and entrepreneurs, are expected to participate in the conference.

“It will be an interactive session. Select delegates from the state will get a chance to interact with the PM. We aim to ensure A dynamic and vibrant participation of creative youth from divergent fields across the state. The conference will act as a catalyst for training the youth for jobs, launching startups and showcasing their skills on an international platform,” said an organising committee member.

Ahead of the conference, VYMK will organise debates – Y20 Chaupals – on campuses across the state. One mega conclave each will also be organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode and will be attended by Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar,  Anurag Thakur and Meenakshi Lekhi, respectively.  The dates have not been finalised. The PM is also expected to launch a couple of projects in Kerala during his visit.

