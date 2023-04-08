Home States Kerala

Train arson attack: CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits kin of victims

Pinarayi spoke to Rahmath’s family members, including her husband Sharafuddeen, son Muhammad Ramshad and mother Jameela.

The Chief Minister reached the Kannur airport at 1pm and went straight to Rahmath’s house. He was accompanied by his wife, Kamala. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited the houses of Manikkoth Rahmath of Palottupalli and K P Noufeeq of Kodolipram, who died following the arson attack in Alappuzha-Kannur Express on April 2. 

The Chief Minister reached the Kannur airport at 1pm and went straight to Rahmath’s house. He was accompanied by his wife, Kamala. Pinarayi spoke to Rahmath’s family members, including her husband Sharafuddeen, son Muhammad Ramshad and mother Jameela. Later, he visited Noufeeq’s residence, where he consoled the family. District Collector S Chandrasekhar handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each as solatium to the family members of the victims in the presence of Pinarayi. 

Mattannur municipal chairperson N Shajith, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan, ward councillor P P Abdul Jaleel, ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Kozhikode range IG Neeraj K Gupta, Kannur range DIG Putta Vimaladitya, city police commissioner Ajith Kumar and ADM K K Divakaran were present during the visit. Rahmath, her niece Sehra Bathool and Noufeeq were found dead on the railway track on Sunday night after the accused, Shahrukh Saifi, set fire to several co-passengers on the train after splashing petrol on them.

