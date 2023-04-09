Home States Kerala

30 housing complexes more to be built under LIFE Mission: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The government would construct 30 more housing complexes in the state under LIFE Mission project, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While speaking during the state-level inauguration of four housing complexes under the scheme at Kadambur on Saturday, he said that as of now, the construction of 25 housing complexes is progressing at various places in the state. 

Apart from the building at Kadambur, he also inaugurated three other housing complexes at Punalur (Kollam), Vijayapuram (Kottayam) and Karimannur (Idukki), during the function. During the third phase of the project, the government is providing houses for the landless and the homeless. He also handed over the keys of the houses to the beneficiaries.

At Kadambur, 44 flats of 400 sq ft, have been given to the beneficiaries. “So far, the government has been able to provide houses for around 3.5 lakh families in three phases of the project,” said the CM. “During the last financial year alone, the government provided houses to around 50,000 families”, he said. 

“As part of the LIFE Mission, we intend to build 71,861 houses across the state. For this, the government has already set aside `1,436.26 crore in this year’s budget. The project has received wide acceptance from the public and it is being implemented systematically without any blemishes”, said Pinarayi. 

YC LEADER WAVES BLACK FLAG AT CM IN KANNUR
Kannur: In yet another black flag protest against Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan, Youth Congress Meruvambayi booth president K Firoze on Saturday waved a black flag at the former’s convoy at Meruvambayi as he was returning after inaugurating the housing complex under LIFE Mission at Kadambur. The police team, who were present at the spot, immediately took Firoze into custody. 

