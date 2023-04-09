In a 1st since disqualification, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Tuesday; UDF to accord reception

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Tuesday for the first after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. The UDF district committee has decided to accord a grand reception to the former Wayanad MP. Disqualification

A mass public gathering and a road show, in which national and state leaders of the UDF and hundreds of party workers will participate, will be held at Kalpetta as part of the reception.

Rahul will address his voters at a public meeting in front of the MP office in Kalpetta at 3.30 pm. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, AICC members and KPCC leaders will also attend the meeting.

Hundreds of UDF activists from Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and delegates from Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will attend the public meeting and the roadshow, said KPCC working president T Siddique at a press conference.

“The district committee of the UDF has made all arrangements to welcome Rahul Gandhi and make the event a grand success”, said Siddique.

Meanwhile, the party workers have begun the door-to-door delivery of the copy of a letter written by Rahul to the voters in Wayanad. They expect to deliver the letter to each household in the constituency prior to the leader’s arrival. In the letter, Rahul repeats his attack against the Union government. He says that his fight against the RSS and the BJP will continue. The former MP also reminds his voters that they should overcome every crisis unitedly.

Rahul last visited Wayanad in February when he came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged nexus with business magnate Gautam Adani.

KALPETTA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Tuesday for the first after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. The UDF district committee has decided to accord a grand reception to the former Wayanad MP. Disqualification A mass public gathering and a road show, in which national and state leaders of the UDF and hundreds of party workers will participate, will be held at Kalpetta as part of the reception. Rahul will address his voters at a public meeting in front of the MP office in Kalpetta at 3.30 pm. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, AICC members and KPCC leaders will also attend the meeting. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hundreds of UDF activists from Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and delegates from Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will attend the public meeting and the roadshow, said KPCC working president T Siddique at a press conference. “The district committee of the UDF has made all arrangements to welcome Rahul Gandhi and make the event a grand success”, said Siddique. Meanwhile, the party workers have begun the door-to-door delivery of the copy of a letter written by Rahul to the voters in Wayanad. They expect to deliver the letter to each household in the constituency prior to the leader’s arrival. In the letter, Rahul repeats his attack against the Union government. He says that his fight against the RSS and the BJP will continue. The former MP also reminds his voters that they should overcome every crisis unitedly. Rahul last visited Wayanad in February when he came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged nexus with business magnate Gautam Adani.