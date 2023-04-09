Home States Kerala

Kerala: Opposition criticises Lokayukta for attending CM’s Iftar party

RSP leader N K Premachandran termed the presence of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta at the Iftar party inappropriate.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has come out against the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta attending the Iftar party organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, days after the anti-corruption body referred the case related to the alleged misuse of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to a full bench. 

RSP leader N K Premachandran termed the presence of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta at the Iftar party inappropriate. It was against the self-restriction imposed by judges and administrators. “The chief minister was a respondent in a case being considered by the Lokayukta. It is strange that the CM invited them and they accepted the invitation and participated in the party. This happened at a time when the complainant in the case is planning to move higher court against the Lokayukta order. The Lokayukta has sabotaged the general perception of the justice system,” he said.  

Meanwhile, the complainant in the CMDRF case, R S Sasi Kumar, said that he has lost all faith in the Lokayukta. He said that the CM invited Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta as a token of gratitude for its latest order transferring the case to a full bench.  

The Iftar party was held on April 4 in Thiruvananthapuram. In the newsletter released by the government about the party, the Lokayukta’s name was mysteriously omitted. Despite repeated phone calls and messages, Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph did not respond. 

