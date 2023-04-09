Train arson attack: Union Min Muraleedharan flays Kerala police for lack of effective surveillance

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, has criticised the investigation of the Kerala Police investigation in the Elathur train arson case. He claimed that the accused managed to escape to Maharashtra due to the lack of effective surveillance measures by the state police. Muraleedharan said that the incident is still shrouded in mystery and added that central agencies have conducted a preliminary investigation. He was talking to the media after visiting the victims of the attack on Saturday. "The bodies of three passengers were found almost three hours after receiving the information that passengers jumped from the train. After the crime, the accused managed to leave Kerala, which means the police did not take effective measures. The train attack case has increased safety concerns among common people.Government should pay more attention to the safety of train passengers," said the minister.