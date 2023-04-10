Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch ‘Digi Keralam’ project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Digi Keralam’ project at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Monday.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:49 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Digi Keralam’ project at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Monday.  The project is being launched to make Kerala a complete digital literacy state.

Government sources said the objective behind the project launched by the local self-government department is to make Kerala a complete digital literacy state within the next six months. The project will enable percolation of technology to the grassroots thereby ensuring its fruits to the layman. This is the first time such a programme is being launched in the country. 

The training modules will cover various topics including how to access government services online and make online payment. During the function, the chief minister will also announce completion of social auditing of MGNREGA. 

Comments

