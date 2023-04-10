Fifth edition of Kochi Biennale to conclude

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Muziris Biennale, which regaled art lovers for the past 109 days, will conclude on April 10. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Biennale at the Durbar Hall ground at 7pm.

The central exhibition this year was titled, “In our veins flow ink and fire”. The global art festival consisted of film exhibitions, art installations, paintings, sculptures and performance art across Kochi and surrounding areas.

Along with these interesting art exhibitions, several sessions like seminars, special screenings, music performances, educational activities for children and workshops with experts were also conducted. Around 90 artists from India and across the world participated in the event.

The Kochi Muziris Biennale – which was suspended for two years due to the pandemic – was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in December 2022. Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside over the valedictory ceremony. Revenue Minister K Rajan, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and former minister M A Baby will deliver the closing message.

