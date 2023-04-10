Kerala tops chart with 12,000 active Covid-19 cases 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 1,750 to 1,900 fresh cases per day, Kerala is reporting the highest number of daily Covid infections in the country. Active Covid cases crossed the 12,000 mark in the state as of Sunday, prompting the health department to keep a close watch on hospital occupancy.

Maharashtra and Delhi are the other states reporting a huge number of daily cases — around 500 per day. Health officials said hospital occupancy in Kerala saw a rise in the last week.

While most cases are mild, 1.2% of the patients required ICU beds and fewer than 1% required oxygen support, they said. Test positivity rate — the percentage of people testing positive for Covid — is over 10% in at least 10 districts. Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam are reporting the maximum cases.

