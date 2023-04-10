Home States Kerala

Kerala's Christians will not be deceived by BJP’s tactics: Leader of Opposition 

KOZHIKODE:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the BJP of double standards in their treatment of Christians. He highlighted that in the past three years, more than 600 churches have been attacked, and even Christmas prayers in hundreds of churches have been disrupted.

As a result, Christian organisations, with the support of CBCI, have approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from the attacks of Sangh Parivar organisations. He was talking to the media at Kozhikode Guest House on Sunday.

According to Satheesan, a BJP minister has made derogatory remarks about Christians, stating that they should be chased and beaten  when they come home. Furthermore, many BJP leaders, including the minister, have propagated hate and encouraged violence against Christians. Some leaders have even  called for the Bharat Ratna awarded to Mother Teresa to be revoked. Satheesan also mentioned that BJP leaders in Kerala have issued multiple statements against   Christians. Despite this propaganda, 90 per cent of Kerala’s Hindus do not support the BJP. Satheesan accused the BJP of only campaigning during elections and stated  that Christians in Kerala will not be deceived by their tactics.

Satheesan reiterated that the minorities in the country are feeling insecure, and it is the  government’s responsibility to protect them. He also pointed out that several Christian priests and pastors are still in prison, which is a matter of concern.  Additionally, he clarified that the statements made in favour of the BJP did not come from the leadership of the church. He cited the example of Joseph Pamplany, who  emotionally spoke about the plight of rubber farmers, and blamed the BJP government for reducing the import duty on rubber compounds, leading to a drop in the price of  natural rubber.

He concluded by saying that the BJP is now trying to hide its actions in the country. He emphasized that the Christian community is worried, as  evidenced by the number of cases filed in the Supreme Court by various organizations seeking protection. Satheesan stated that acceptance of the BJP cannot be assumed even if  a representative of the ruling party visits the Bishop’s House because Christians feel insecure.

