Rejig plan delayed as Congress fails to name chief of monitoring panel in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership is struggling to take a decision on who will lead the seven-member state-level monitoring committee formed to finalise the organisational restructuring.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran had constituted the committee on March 22 to zero in on block presidents and district committee members. But even after three weeks there is no sign of the committee holding its first sitting.

It should be recalled that Sudhakaran had pleaded with folded hands before the state office- bearers and district presidents at a meeting held last week seeking support to expedite the party revamping. But still nothing has happened much to the displeasure of the seven- member state-level monitoring committee.

The subcommittee leaders include Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, MLAs A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique, group managers K C Joseph and Joseph Vazhakkan and Sudhakaran loyalists K Jayanth and M Liju. One of them told TNIE that several deadlines have since elapsed and they are groping in the dark as there is no convener or chairman to lead the meeting.

“I came to know about my inclusion in the seven-member subcommittee through media reports. So far there has been no intimation from the part of the state Congress leadership. The modalities have to be discussed first. There is no proper planning from the part of the state Congress leadership on how to go ahead,” said a committee member.

There were widespread complaints against Sudhakaran that he has been taking unilateral decisions in choosing block presidents and district committee office-bearers. Senior MPs like K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh and M K Raghavan were the most vociferous against Sudhakaran on the inordinate delay in completing the organisational revamp.

It also saw K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organization), calling the Congress MPs for a meeting in New Delhi. Then it was decided that the restructuring would be completed within March, but nothing transpired with two more deadlines getting over. But Liju, Sudhakaran loyalist, maintained that there is no need to have a convener or a chairman.

“Once the lists from the 14 districts reach the subcommittee, they will be scrutinised and sent to Sudhakaran. Then, he will finalise the list. If not for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Wayanad on Tuesday, the organisational revamping would have been completed by now as most of the leaders are camping in Kalpetta,” Liju told TNIE.

