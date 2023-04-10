Home States Kerala

Skip office commute, work near home instead by year-end in Kochi

Soon, professionals across Kerala, especially techies, can choose to work near their homes without missing out on the crucial elements that make working in an office more productive.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

The Ernakulam South Metro station building, where the work near home facility will be set up with the help of Infopark by the end of this year. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS) ​

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, professionals across Kerala, especially techies, can choose to work near their homes without missing out on the crucial elements that make working in an office more productive. The state’s highly ambitious Work Near Home (WNH) project is slated to be launched on a pilot basis in Kochi by the end of the year. 

The WNH space will be set up with the help of Infopark inside the Ernakulam South metro station at an investment of Rs 25 crore. It will be able to provide a workspace to nearly 500 people at a time. “There are several issues with working from home, like the fact that there is little to no socialising. WNH remedies that,” said Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil. 

He said with the coming up of WNH spaces, “techies from Thrissur or Chalakudy need not come all the way to Infopark. They can work from such facilities.”  While Infopark will bear operational expenses, the state government will meet the cost of infrastructure. 

“A company or an individual can book seats for their employees to work from the facility. There are also various membership plans,” Susanth said, adding that the facility will help improve productivity. Recently, the state government allotted `50 crore to set up WNH facilities.

The project, to be developed under IT parks, will be equipped with plug-and-play office systems, co-working space, meeting rooms, conference halls, training centres, a coffee lounge and restaurant, seamless Internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, and security.

It is learnt that the government plans to set up one lakh seats across the state for WNH.  “Finding a location for such a centre needs a lot of study and research. The government has started work on it. Such projects are already implemented in foreign countries and have tasted success,” said a top officer with the IT department.

Kerala Work Near Home Kochi
