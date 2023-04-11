Home States Kerala

Congress groping in dark on strategy to retain Christian community backing in Kerala

While KC(M) took up farmers’ issues, Cong is undecided on its final position on the matter

Published: 11th April 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP’s public outreach towards Christians has placed the Congress and Kerala Congress factions in a dilemma over the strategy to be adopted to retain the community within their fold. While the Kerala Congress (M), which has considerable influence within the community in the midlands, reassessed its approach by taking up farmers’ issues, including man-animal conflict and buffer zone, the Congress is still undecided on its final position on these matters. 

One of the biggest challenges for Congress is formulating a plan to retain the Christian vote, while ensuring that it does not antagonise the Muslims, who have also historically supported the Congress-led UDF, in the process. The Opposition front currently finds itself hampered by the dearth of Christian leaders — a la K M Mani or Oommen Chandy — with considerable influence with the church.

The BJP’s feelers have left the traditional beneficiaries of the community’s support worried, ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Notwithstanding the Congress dynamics, the CPM in the previous local body and assembly elections was able to make inroads into the Christian vote bank. The exit of the KC(M) has also eaten into the UDF’s numbers. Besides, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been building a rapport with church leaders by addressing their grievances. Putting everything aside, the Congress has realised that the BJP’s efforts pose the most potent threat and it is devising a plan to win back the community’s votes.

Political observer A Jayasankar says the BJP strategy will impact Congress more than any other outfit in the state. “It’s difficult to predict the extent to which the BJP wooing will succeed. If it works, there is a possibility the Christian vote would split three ways — in favour of Congress, CPM, and BJP — similar to what’s happening with Nair votes,” he pointed out.

The alleged ‘love’ and ‘narcotic’ jihad, and the flow of benefits to a particular community, among other things, are likely to have prompted church leaders to rethink traditional strategies, by shifting allegiance towards the saffron camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Christian community
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp