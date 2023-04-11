Dinoy Thomas to take part in World Transplant Games in Olympics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dinoy Thomas, a 39-year-old Kalamassery native, will be representing India at World Transplant Olympics in Perth, Australia, from April 15 to 21. He is the first Malayalee to participate in the event organised for organ donors and recipients from across the world. He will compete in the 5-km marathon.

Around nine years ago, Dinoy underwent heart transplantation surgery led by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram at Lisie Hospital in Kochi. He was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy and was unable to walk. However, after receiving the heart of Thrissur native Libu, Dinoy can now work and take care of his family.

Dinoy and his family, along with his doctors, met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeeve at the Ernakulam Guest House.

They wished him success in the upcoming event. The Heart Care Foundation, a project aimed at raising awareness about organ donation led by Dr Jose, helped Dinoy achieve his dreams. Nippon Toyota Group, where Dinoy works, is covering his travel expenses for the event.

