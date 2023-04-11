E-court services will ensure speedy justice: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the Vigilance Case Management System (VCMS) at the High Court of Kerala. With VCMS, the public can access the status of cases, orders and judgments of vigilance cases. It will also help avoid issues of missing files, undated cases, etc. The chief minister said VCMS will bring more transparency to the judicial system in the state.

“The launch of e-court services will ensure speedy disposal of cases and redressal of grievances. It will go a long way in ensuring speedy justice,” said Pinarayi.

The chief minister hoped the newly launched mechanism will make the judicial system more people-friendly. He added that the e-court services, which were launched by the Supreme Court of India, will be expanded to the district and other subordinate courts. The launch of VCMS is the first step towards achieving the goal, he said.

Pinarayi added that with digitisation, the government aims to make the services related to people’s day-to-day life more transparent and efficient.

