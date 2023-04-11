Home States Kerala

Finding Arikomban: Tracker yet to arrive, translocation delayed

The tusker is roaming in locations nearby Cement Palam and 301 Colony, where the mission will be executed.

Published: 11th April 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban

Arikomban

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The forest department’s mission to capture and translocate rogue tusker Arikomban is on hold again. Though the Kerala High Court gave the nod to relocate the elephant from Chinnakkanal in Idukki to Parambikulam in Palakkad after staying it twice, the department has been unable to proceed owing to the delay in getting the GPS radio collar from Assam.

The department has a GSM radio collar device. However, it cannot be used to trace the jumbo in Parambikulam. It is learnt that the Assam forest department could not get the chief wildlife warden’s nod to hand over the device to Kerala.

However, Assistant Conservator of Forest Shantri Tom on Monday said the radio collar will be delivered from Assam within a day or two. “The special rapid response team from Wayanad continues to camp in Chinnakkanal. Upon getting the collar, we will capture the jumbo,” he said. 

The 4 kumki elephants – Surendran, Surya, Kunju and Vikram – which were brought for the drive are also in Chinnakkanal, and are being cared for by the mahouts that brought them from Wayanad.

The tusker is roaming in locations nearby Cement Palam and 301 Colony, where the mission will be executed. So, forest officials hope to tranquilise and capture the jumbo as soon as they get their hands on the tracking device.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arikomban Kerala High Court GPS
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp