Good if it’s to confess past misdeeds: CM on Modi’s visit to church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the visit of BJP leaders to Bishop houses across the state on Easter Day, saying that their dreams would not bear fruit in Kerala.

“The minority communities know the real face of BJP. In Kerala, the attack on Christians did not happen due to the strong administration by the Left government,” he said on Monday, speaking at an event to commemorate the first death anniversary of CPM leader M C Josephine at Angamaly.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi on Sunday evening on the occasion of Easter, Pinarayi remarked: “If this is to confess the earlier misdeeds to the community, then it’s good.” The tiger that has tasted blood will do the same thing again, he added.

Pinarayi said the BJP leaders visiting bishops won’t make any difference in Kerala because the attacks on churches and Christians happened outside the state.

“There were no attacks here not because of their love for the minority community, but because they know that if they do anything to create communal disharmony in the state, there is a government which would take strong action against the culprits,” he said.



KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the visit of BJP leaders to Bishop houses across the state on Easter Day, saying that their dreams would not bear fruit in Kerala. “The minority communities know the real face of BJP. In Kerala, the attack on Christians did not happen due to the strong administration by the Left government,” he said on Monday, speaking at an event to commemorate the first death anniversary of CPM leader M C Josephine at Angamaly. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi on Sunday evening on the occasion of Easter, Pinarayi remarked: “If this is to confess the earlier misdeeds to the community, then it’s good.” The tiger that has tasted blood will do the same thing again, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pinarayi said the BJP leaders visiting bishops won’t make any difference in Kerala because the attacks on churches and Christians happened outside the state. “There were no attacks here not because of their love for the minority community, but because they know that if they do anything to create communal disharmony in the state, there is a government which would take strong action against the culprits,” he said.