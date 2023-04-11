Home States Kerala

Protests in Kerala against translocation of wild tusker Arikomban to Parambikulam

Based on the resolutions of the chieftains, the Muthalamada panchayat passed a resolution against Arikomban’s translocation.

Residents led by MLA K Babu march to Kambrathchalla centre on Monday 

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The CPM and the Muthalamada panchayat staged separate protests on Monday demanding that Arikomban — the wild tusker that caused mayhem in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara areas of Idukki — should not be translocated to Parambikulam.

The LDF, which had been ruling the Muthalamada panchayat, was ousted from power a few months ago, and the panchayat is now governed by Independents supported by Congress.

On Monday morning, CPM activists and residents, under the leadership of Nenmara MLA K Babu, took out a march from the Muthalamada grama panchayat office to the Kambrathchalla centre against the move to translocate the wild elephant. 

Meanwhile, the ruling council of the Muthalamada panchayat staged a dharna in front of the office of the deputy director of the Parambkulam Wildlife Sanctuary at Aanapady in Parambikulam. MP Ramya Haridas inaugurated the dharna. Panchayat president P Kalpana Devi, vice-president M Thajudheen and chairpersons of the various standing committees participated in the agitation.

Resolutions passed
Various village collectives (ooru kootam) have passed resolutions against the translocating of Arikomban to Prambikulam. The resolutions were passed by the chieftains of villages which fall under the Orukomban range, where Arikomban is proposed to be translocated. 

Meanwhile, a petition requesting that Arikomban should not be translocated to Parambikulam will be filed on behalf of Nenmara MLA K Babu in the High court on Tuesday. The court will consider the plea on Wednesday. 

