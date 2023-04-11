Home States Kerala

Withdraw false remark: Rema sends legal notices to CPM state secretary, MLA

The doctor at the assembly, who first consulted her, had referred the MLA to the general hospital, Thiruvanthapuram.

11th April 2023

KOZHIKODE: Revolutionary Marxist Party of India leader and Vadakara MLA K K Rema on Monday sent legal notices to CPM state secretary M V Govindan, Balussery MLA Sachin Dev and ‘Deshabhimani’ daily for “alleging that the injury she suffered during a clash in the state assembly was fake”.

In the legal suit, Rema demanded to withdraw their false remarks and tender a public apology within two days of receiving the suit. If they fail to do so, Rema will file a criminal case and a defamation suit against them demanding `1 crore for making false statements, the MLA’s office said.

An MRI scan conducted last month revealed that ligaments on the MLA’s right hand were injured in the clash. Rema suffered the injury during a protest by the Opposition in front of the speaker’s office last month. 

The doctor at the assembly, who first consulted her, had referred the MLA to the general hospital, Thiruvanthapuram. The orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital recommended casting plaster on the hand. But, Sachin came up with an FB post claiming that the plaster was put on the wrong hand and she did not suffer any fracture. CPM state secretary reiterated the allegation. ‘Deshabhimani’ had reported news related to the CPM leaders’ allegations.

