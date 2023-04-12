Home States Kerala

19-year-old girl held in Kerala over kidnap, torture of ex-lover

When the friends began hitting him, she pleaded with them to stop.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police on Tuesday arrested a teenage girl for torturing her former boyfriend after kidnapping him from his residence at Ayiroor near Varkala. Lekshmi Priya, 19, a native of Cherunniyoor and a BCA student, was arrested from her friend’s house in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police, Lekshmi is the prime accused in the case pertaining to the kidnapping and torturing of a first-year engineering student on April 5. There are 10 accused in the case. The police had earlier arrested Ernakulam native Amal in connection with the incident. “Lekshmi and the youngster were in a relationship earlier. Recently, she moved to Ernakulam for studies, where she befriended another youngster. She then wanted to sever her old relationship. But as the Ayiroor native did not comply with Lekshmi’s demand, she and her six other friends kidnapped and tortured him,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father said the girl tricked his son and took him away in a car. As soon as he entered the car, her friends began hitting him. On the way, they stopped in Alappuzha and snatched away the youngster’s gold chain, an expensive mobile phone and cash. Later, they took him to a house near Thammanam in Ernakulam. The group tied him up there and beat him. They also made him undress and shot it on their mobile phones.

“They even administered electric shock and made him smoke weed,” the victim’s father alleged. The youth was later dropped off near Vyttilla. Meanwhile, Lekshmi’s mother Priya said the allegations against her daughter were false and she had no role in the crime.

“The boy used to harass her and that’s why she informed her friends about this. However, she did not want to hurt him. When the friends began hitting him, she pleaded with them to stop. But they did not listen to her,” Priya said. The girl was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

