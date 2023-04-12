‘BJP can’t stop me from representing Wayanad’

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: In the first visit to his constituency after disqualification as an MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sought to strike an emotional chord with the voters, saying the BJP can take away his MP tag, but can’t stop him from representing the people of Wayanad and raising their issues.

“MP is just a tag, a position. BJP can take away the tag, the position, the house, and they can put me in jail. But they can’t stop me from representing the people of Wayanad and their issues. And, I’ll not stop raising questions. It is not for me, but for the people of Wayanad and the entire country,” he said addressing a mammoth rally.

When he came to Wayanad four years ago, he felt like coming to a family, Rahul said. “Of course, I don’t belong to Kerala, but the affection and the manner in which you embraced me made me feel like your brother, your son... I will make sure that issues of Wayanad people are taken up, and will never end my relationship with Wayanad,” he said.

The disqualification as MP is the biggest gift BJP could have given him, Rahul said, adding it assured him he was on the right track.

“What did I do? I only asked one question to the prime minister. What is his relationship with Adani? Adani was on the 609th position among the richest, and now he is second in the list. I cited examples of prime minister’s support to Adani. When I raised the question in Parliament, the ruling party members, including ministers, disrupted Parliament. I wrote two letters to the speaker, and asked him why are you doing so. The speaker said he didn’t have another option,” he said.

Rahul alleged that the Modi government is being controlled by four or five people, and he will never stop fighting it. “It is a fight between two visions, one guided by hatred and divisiveness and the other by compassion,” he added.

Addressing the rally, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said it is the duty of an MP to ask questions and raise issues. But, Rahul was disqualified just for doing that. Enthused by the large attendance in the rally, Priyanka said, “When they are trying to silence my brother, Wayanad is showing the way to them.”

