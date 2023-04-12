Government's 'Vishukaineetam': 7,050 families in Kerala to get KFON modems this April

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A ‘Vishukaineetam’ awaits 7,050 BPL families in the form of free internet connection from the state government in coming days.

Santhosh Babu, managing director of Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. (KSITL), which is implementing the Rs 1,550 crore project, said it has received a list of 9,588 families who are eligible for the free internet connection. “We are laying the fibre, and it has reached about 7,050 homes. We are going to distribute the modems in these homes on Wednesday and Thursday,” he told TNIE.

The KFON, which aims to provide free internet connectivity to 20 lakh households, was announced by the Left government in 2019, declaring the internet as a basic right of the people.

According to Babu, KSITL has received the list of eligible BPL families from all districts except four. “The CM has asked us to start distributing the modems as ‘Vishukaineetam’. But, the process of connectivity will take time as it has to be distributed through a large number of network operators,” said Babu. Also, the KFON fibre has also reached 26,592 government offices, which includes schools and hospitals. “Of this, we are ready to provide internet connectivity to 18,700 institutions,” the KSITL MD said.

He said due to the road expansion in some places, especially in Kasaragod and Kannur, about 58 POPs (Point of Presence) are not visible. “If POPs are not visible, schools or other institutions covered under the stretch will not get internet connectivity,” he said.

The last-mile connectivity to the families is done by Keralavision Broadband Ltd., which is a conglomeration of more than 4,000 independent cable networks functioning all over Kerala. “Keralavision is doing the last mile connectivity in 14,000 families, shortlisted in the first phase of the KFON project,” he said. According to Babu, 2.5-3 lakh families will be connected this year. The KFON project is executed through a 50-50 special purpose vehicle between KSEB and KSITIL.

KOCHI: A ‘Vishukaineetam’ awaits 7,050 BPL families in the form of free internet connection from the state government in coming days. Santhosh Babu, managing director of Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. (KSITL), which is implementing the Rs 1,550 crore project, said it has received a list of 9,588 families who are eligible for the free internet connection. “We are laying the fibre, and it has reached about 7,050 homes. We are going to distribute the modems in these homes on Wednesday and Thursday,” he told TNIE. The KFON, which aims to provide free internet connectivity to 20 lakh households, was announced by the Left government in 2019, declaring the internet as a basic right of the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Babu, KSITL has received the list of eligible BPL families from all districts except four. “The CM has asked us to start distributing the modems as ‘Vishukaineetam’. But, the process of connectivity will take time as it has to be distributed through a large number of network operators,” said Babu. Also, the KFON fibre has also reached 26,592 government offices, which includes schools and hospitals. “Of this, we are ready to provide internet connectivity to 18,700 institutions,” the KSITL MD said. He said due to the road expansion in some places, especially in Kasaragod and Kannur, about 58 POPs (Point of Presence) are not visible. “If POPs are not visible, schools or other institutions covered under the stretch will not get internet connectivity,” he said. The last-mile connectivity to the families is done by Keralavision Broadband Ltd., which is a conglomeration of more than 4,000 independent cable networks functioning all over Kerala. “Keralavision is doing the last mile connectivity in 14,000 families, shortlisted in the first phase of the KFON project,” he said. According to Babu, 2.5-3 lakh families will be connected this year. The KFON project is executed through a 50-50 special purpose vehicle between KSEB and KSITIL.