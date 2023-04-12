Home States Kerala

Kerala varsity right in denying latecomer nod to write exam: Human Rights Commission

The principal informed the commission that the complainant was staying in the college hostel and arrived for the examination 30 minutes after its commencement. 

Published: 12th April 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The Human Rights Commission said that no action can be taken against the university or the college for not allowing a latecomer to write an exam citing menstruation-related issues. It was responding to a complaint filed by a student from Narikunni against MCT College of Legal Studies, Malappuram. 

Commission judicial member K Baijunath issued the order after hearing the complainant, college, and university authorities.

The Commission said the university and the college cannot issue directions ignoring the university rules regarding the examination. The student arrived late for the eighth-semester examination held on February 24. 

Responding to the order the student said, “It was with great hope that I approached the Human Rights Commission. I was late for nearly 30 minutes due to concerns related to menstruation. The issue was communicated to the college officials and also the invigilator, but I was not allowed to write the exam.” 

The principal informed the commission that the complainant was staying in the college hostel and arrived for the examination 30 minutes after its commencement. 

