Youth loses both hands in crude bomb blast in Thalassery

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 20-year-old youth lost both his palms in a crude bomb explosion at Eranjoli near Thalasserry on Tuesday night. According to Thalasserry police, Vishnu, 20 sustained grievous injuries in the blast that occurred in the backyard of his house.

Vishnu was alone in his house when the incident occurred. Both the palms of the victim got severed in the impact of the blast.

The police are probing whether the blast occurred while he was making the crude bomb. Vishnu was admitted to a private hospital in Thalasserry from where he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Thalasserry police have registered a case and launched an investigation.



