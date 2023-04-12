Home States Kerala

Youth loses both hands in crude bomb blast in Thalassery

The police are probing whether the blast occurred while he was making the crude bomb.

Published: 12th April 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 20-year-old youth lost both his palms in a crude bomb explosion at Eranjoli near Thalasserry on Tuesday night. According to Thalasserry police, Vishnu, 20 sustained grievous injuries in the blast that occurred in the backyard of his house.

Vishnu was alone in his house when the incident occurred. Both the palms of the victim got severed in the impact of the blast.

The police are probing whether the blast occurred while he was making the crude bomb. Vishnu was admitted to a private hospital in Thalasserry from where he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Thalasserry police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bomb Crude bomb
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp