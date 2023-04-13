Home States Kerala

Bountiful harvest: Kanjikuzhi panchayat’s organic farmers move into festive mood

Kanjikuzhi farmers with freshly harvested kani vellari (yellow cucumber).

Kanjikuzhi farmers with freshly harvested kani vellari (yellow cucumber). (Photo | Express)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The cultivation of pesticide-free vegetables has for long been a social and political hot potato in the district. In association with agriculture and horticulture departments, many panchayats have been producing organic vegetables on a large scale, particularly in the run-in to the festival season. For the past many years, Kanjikuzhi panchayat has set the model for organic vegetable cultivation. This year, too, its farmers have produced large quantities of bio-vegetables for the Vishu season. Over 100 acres of farms cultivated by 50 farmers are ready for harvest. Many farmers have already started harvesting and their produce have reached markets. 

During the festival season, an average of 6,000kg of vegetables reach the market every day. Farmers here solely rely on bio-farming methods. And the sandy nature of the land ensures a good output, officials said.

According to panchayat vice-president M Santhosh Kumar, more than 100 acres are ready for harvest this week. Kani vellari (yellow cucumber), kani mathan (yellow pumpkin), snake gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, okra and snake bean are cultivated here. We expect a revenue of around Rs 50 lakh from the current season, he said. 

Farmers’ outfits and the agricultural department have opened outlets to sell bio-vegetables along the national highway near SN College Cherthala, Kanichukulangara and Thiruvizha. Most farmers sell their produce directly to wholesalers at the farm itself. 

A full-time farmer since 2007, Subhakesan first adopted organic farming more than 18 years ago. On average, vegetables worth Rs 45,000 can be harvested from a one-acre farm every month. The outlets under the Panchayat Development Society help farmers sell their produce. The society collects vegetables directly from the farms, thereby saving farmers the need to find suitable markets, he added.

K K Kumaran Palliative Care Society, a charity organisation, took up farming on around one acre of land owned by state-owned SILK at Kanjikuzhi. Subhakesan leads the activities here, where kani vellari and kani mathan are chiefly grown. Cow dung, ash, neem waste, and fish oil are used as manure. Bio-pesticides like tobacco solution and traps are used to destroy pests. There is no constraint on farming using bio-methods, says Subhakesan.

The panchayat is providing all support to farmers, said Santhosh. “The excessive use of chemical pesticides has created many health and ecological problems. So we decided to support bio-farming. The panchayat has opened sales outlets in various places and many traders buy the consignment from these outlets directly. Our products come at a slight premium in terms of pricing, but it is not a problem for consumers who accord more importance to quality,” he said. 

