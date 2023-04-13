CMDRF misuse: Kerala Lok Ayukta tones down attack on petitioner; case posted to June 5

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after flaying the petitioner in the CMDRF misuse case for repeatedly questioning the integrity of its members, the Lok Ayukta division bench on Wednesday continued its criticism, but in a subdued tone. The bench said judges cannot go to the media with their response to allegations.

Tuesday’s “mad dog” remark by the Lok Ayukta evoked angry denunciation from various quarters, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanding the withdrawal of the comment and an apology from the anti-graft panel head.

The bench, comprising Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-ul-Rashid, on Wednesday, dismissed the review petition challenging its decision to constitute a full bench to hear the case pertaining to the alleged misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

It ruled that the review petition was not maintainable and the petitioner has not made out any valid ground to recall its earlier order.

The petitioner was labouring under a wrong assumption that the March 31st order, which said there was difference of opinion among judges, was regarding maintainability of the complaint. The difference of opinion was regarding whether the cabinet decision could be subjected to investigation and there was merit in the allegation, it said.

Cyriac Joseph said they were not the ones who write or abstain from giving judgments out of fear. The case will be judged on its merit, and the criticism and remarks against the petitioner will not reflect in its judgement, the bench said.

Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-ul-Rashid said the review petition itself has become historical as there is no precedence of anyone challenging the order referring the case to a larger bench. George Poonthottam, the counsel for the petitioner, retorted that the order too was historical.

Meanwhile, the full bench having Upa Lok Ayukta Babu Mathew P Joseph also on board posted the hearing of CMDRF case to June 5 after the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file appeals against the Lok Ayukta division bench verdict.

Petitioner R S Sasikumar flayed the verdict and said it was on the expected lines. “The verdict is scripted. I will move the High Court challenging the verdict,” he added.

‘MAD DOG’ COMMENT: SATHEESAN SEEKS APOLOGY FROM LOK AYUKTA

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph to withdraw his ‘mad dog’ comment against activist R S Sasikumar, the petitioner in the CMDRF case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He has also demanded an apology from the Lok Ayukta for making derogatory remarks against Sasikumar. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan said that the UDF will hold protests against the hike in building taxes in front of the local bodies on April 26.

A day after state Congress president K Sudhakaran lashed out against the Lok Ayukta, the Opposition leader came in support of Sasikumar. Satheesan termed Lok Ayukta’s action ‘inappropriate’ and also took potshots at him for the inordinate delay in coming out with a verdict when the judgment turned out to be a mere 1.5 pages. “The Lok Ayukta has no right to call the petitioner a mad dog. It was inappropriate of the Lok Ayukta to come out with derogatory remarks against Sasikumar when he is a well-accepted person. He should withdraw his controversial comment and tender an apology to the petitioner,” said Satheesan.

SUDHAKARAN FLAYS LOK AYUKTA

T’Puram: State Congress president K Sudhakaran said that the Lok Ayukta had shown its gratitude after it relished the food at the Iftar organised by the chief minister. He also recalled that right from day one the sabotage bid by the Lok Ayukta to help the chief minister was evident. “The thiruvathira song eulogising the chief minister (ahead of the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference last year ) is reverberating in front of the Lok Ayukta now. The LDF government had not even bothered to file an appeal in 2019 when the Lok Ayukta registered a case. The chief minister cannot evade his responsibilities though the Lok Ayukta has become voiceless and powerless,” said Sudhakaran.

