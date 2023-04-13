Home States Kerala

Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s brother approaches government for treatment again

It also demanded steps to prevent any further hindrances in the treatment of the former CM.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oommen Chandy’s brother, Alex V Chandy, has approached Health Minister Veena George for the state government-constituted medical board’s assessment of the former chief minister’s health condition. The 79-year-old has been undergoing immunotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for the last two months. This is the second time that Alex has approached the LDF government, seeking its intervention in the treatment of his elder brother.

In a letter sent to Veena George on Wednesday, the 77-year-old claimed the “stand” taken by close family members of Oommen Chandy is denying him “independent” and “satisfactory” medical treatment.

“It has become essential for the state government-constituted medical board to check the current status of Oommen Chandy; whether the current treatment being provided is adequate; and, whether further treatment is required. Hence, I am requesting the health minister’s urgent intervention in the issue,” the letter read.

It also demanded steps to prevent any further hindrances in the treatment of the former CM. Alex also urged that the chief minister and health minister be apprised daily of Chandy’s medical status.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Health Treatment Alex V Chandy
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp