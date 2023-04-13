Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s brother approaches government for treatment again

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oommen Chandy’s brother, Alex V Chandy, has approached Health Minister Veena George for the state government-constituted medical board’s assessment of the former chief minister’s health condition. The 79-year-old has been undergoing immunotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for the last two months. This is the second time that Alex has approached the LDF government, seeking its intervention in the treatment of his elder brother.

In a letter sent to Veena George on Wednesday, the 77-year-old claimed the “stand” taken by close family members of Oommen Chandy is denying him “independent” and “satisfactory” medical treatment.

“It has become essential for the state government-constituted medical board to check the current status of Oommen Chandy; whether the current treatment being provided is adequate; and, whether further treatment is required. Hence, I am requesting the health minister’s urgent intervention in the issue,” the letter read.

It also demanded steps to prevent any further hindrances in the treatment of the former CM. Alex also urged that the chief minister and health minister be apprised daily of Chandy’s medical status.

