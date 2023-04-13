Finance department proposes pruning 7 lakh from social security pensioners’ list

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has recommended the exclusion of nearly seven lakh beneficiaries from the social security pension scheme. They include people who failed to submit income certificates and those who submitted certificates with income above the eligibility criterion. The government is yet to take a decision on the matter and non-submission will not affect the ongoing payment for the months of January and February.

Nearly 47 lakh beneficiaries, who joined the scheme prior to December 2019, were asked to submit annual family income certificates issued by village officers to prove their eligibility. The certificates were to be submitted to local self-governments (LSGs).

Around 6.5 lakh beneficiaries failed to submit certificates before the February 28 deadline. Close to 50,000 submitted income certificates with amounts higher than the eligibility criterion.

The scheme rule says that the beneficiary’s family annual income should be below Rs 1 lakh. “At least seven lakh people have been found ineligible to continue in the scheme.

The finance department has written to the government to exclude them. The government is yet to take a decision on the matter,” said a source. This will enable the government to save Rs 112 crore a month. Every month, the government spends about Rs 900 crore to pay 50.5 lakh social security pensioners and 7.22 lakh pensioners under various welfare fund boards.

The spending on social security pension is about Rs 792 crore and that welfare fund board pension around Rs 105.5 crore. The government started efforts to remove ineligible people from the list in the wake of the financial crisis.

The process also aims to enrol more eligible people. Another proposal of the finance department, to waive the income limit for people suffering from critical or rare diseases and those with serious mental or physical disabilities, is also pending with the government.

The central government’s revised norms on off-budget borrowings have spelt doom for Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd, a state-owned company tasked with mobilising funds for pension payment. The Centre’s annual grant of Rs 250 crore for pension payment used to be released in half-yearly tranches across April and October. But this has been withheld since October 2021.

