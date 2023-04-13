GPS radio collar device, to be fitted on wild tusker Arikomban, will reach Kerala's Idukki on Thursday

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The GPS radio collar device, which will be fitted on wild tusker Arikomban to track its movement after it is captured from Chinnakkal and shifted to another forest area, will arrive in Idukki on Thursday.

The plan was to bring the device from Assam. However, due to inordinate delay in getting the radio collar from the north-eastern state, the forest department decided to source it from Bengaluru.

The High Court had granted permission to the forest department’s mission to capture the tusker. However, the drive had to be put on hold due to the delay in bringing the GPS device from Assam.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Shantri Tom said the department received confirmation on Wednesday that the device would reach Idukki on Thursday.

Since the Kerala Forest Department only has a GSM radio collar device, it cannot be used to track the jumbo’s movement in Parambikulam or other remote forest areas. However, a GPS tracker can track the same with the help of satellite facilities. Meanwhile, the four kumki elephants that were brought from Wayanad will continue to stay in Chinnakkanal until the mission is executed.

