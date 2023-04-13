Team from Himachal to study Kerals’s education system

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-member delegation from Himachal Pradesh, comprising 40 high school and higher secondary students and five education department officials, will tour Kerala from April 13 to 18 to understand the state’s school educational system.

Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are paired under the Union Education Ministry’s ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ scheme and the visit is part of understanding the school education system of both states and adopt best practices in the sector.

According to an official of Sarva Shiksha Kerala (SSK), the team will visit select schools during their six-day tour and also interact with General Education Minister V Sivankutty and top officials of the department. SSK state project director Supriya A R said the team from Himachal Pradesh would get a first hand knowledge of the state’s general education system and its unique models that earned the state the top spot in the Union Education Ministry’s latest Performance Grading Index for states and union territories.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-member delegation from Himachal Pradesh, comprising 40 high school and higher secondary students and five education department officials, will tour Kerala from April 13 to 18 to understand the state’s school educational system. Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are paired under the Union Education Ministry’s ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ scheme and the visit is part of understanding the school education system of both states and adopt best practices in the sector. According to an official of Sarva Shiksha Kerala (SSK), the team will visit select schools during their six-day tour and also interact with General Education Minister V Sivankutty and top officials of the department. SSK state project director Supriya A R said the team from Himachal Pradesh would get a first hand knowledge of the state’s general education system and its unique models that earned the state the top spot in the Union Education Ministry’s latest Performance Grading Index for states and union territories.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });