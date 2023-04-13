Home States Kerala

60-year-old Tusker Paramekkavu Devidasan dies

Offered in 2001 to Thrissur's famous Paramekkavu temple, Devidasan used to take the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy on the flag-hoisting day of Thrissur Pooram. 

Published: 13th April 2023 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tusker Paramakkevu Devidasan.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Tusker Paramekkavu Devidasan, 60, who regularly accompanies the idol-carrying elephant (Koottana) for Thrissur Pooram and other major festivals, died on Thursday. 

For the past several months, the tusker down with ill health. 

With the death of Devidasan, this year a total of 12 captive elephants died in Kerala. 

