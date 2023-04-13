Wait for dramatic changes in Kerala politics: Prakash Javadekar tells BJP leaders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indicating that more prominent leaders may join the party, state prabhari Prakash Javadekar told BJP state committee members to be prepared for dramatic changes in Kerala politics in near future.

Addressing the state committee meeting in Kochi on Wednesday, Javadekar said party workers should be prepared to accept the change. He urged the leaders to invite members of minority community to their houses and receive them with Vishu Kaineettam, the token of blessing, and payasam. The leaders should visit the houses of Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan similar to the visit to Christian houses on the occasion of Easter.

Reminding the leaders that BJP believes in unity and equality, Javadekar called on the party leaders to strive to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of national integration. He said the media is not reporting the words of appreciation shared by members of minority communities about Narendra Modi.

State president K Surendran in his speech said Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kerala will be the beginning of a new era in Kerala politics. The UDF and LDF are not able to digest the fact that the Christian community has started accepting BJP. The party will reach out to the minorities through Sneha Yatra. While the UDF and LDF have exploited the minorities as vote banks, the BJP recognised them as human beings. Narendra Modi is the only prime minister to ensure justice to the marginalised sections of Muslim community, he said.

Refuting rumours that party colleague Sobha Surendran voiced dissent in the state committee meet, Javadekar issued a statement in the evening saying she didn’t speak a word at the meet. “All 60 office-bearers are witness to this. Some media is attributing her to have said: “Give me work or allow me to work.” It is totally false. This is defamatory to her and party,” he said.

